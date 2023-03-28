Crude Oil and Natural Gas Mini Contracts in MCX Exchange Cheer Retail Investors as They Provide Access to Low-Cost Trading Options

Chennai, March 2023

Enrich Money, a prominent wealth tech company, offering investment and trading solutions across multiple asset classes, has welcomed the reintroduction of Crude Oil & Natural Gas mini contracts in the MCX Exchange. This move is expected to bring about a significant increase in trade volume and liquidity, thereby offering fresh opportunities to retail traders and hedgers.

As per the available data, energy trading volumes had dropped in 2019, 2020 & 2021. But, the reintroduction of mini contracts can reverse this trend.

Enrich Money has been a long-term member of the MCX and a leading member in the Energy Segment in FY 20-21 and is committed to delivering high-quality services that cater to the ever-evolving needs of traders. The company has a dedicated MCX Live Levels page that provides commodity traders with valuable information on trading levels and market trends. The inclusion of Crude Oil Mini and Natural Gas Mini futures contracts to their flagship ORCA Application is a testament to the company's efforts to keeping up with market trends and providing innovative products and services.

Mr. Ponmudi Radhakrishnan, the CEO of Enrich Money expects this move by MCX could shore up trading volumes as much as 30% within the next 2 quarters.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever