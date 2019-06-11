Chanda Kochhar cites bad health to skip Enforcement Directorate date

Citing bad health, former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar did not participate in the investigations of the money-laundering case against her on Monday. The probe against her involves her role in providing bank loans to the Videocon group. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has asked her to appear before it next week.

Kochhar and her husband Deepak were to join the investigation at the ED office by around 10.30 am on Monday morning, but she wrote to the agency excusing herself from the probe citing health issues, adding that she is ready to depose before them on another date. Last Thursday, too, she had skipped the ED's summons and sought a fresh date on the same grounds.