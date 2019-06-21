Centre should stick to fiscal deficit target of 3.4% of GDP: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has urged the government to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the forthcoming Budget and continue on the fiscal consolidation path amid concerns over a slowdown in economic growth. The GDP growth fell to 6.8% in 2018-19. The suggestion is part of the Budget proposals submitted by the RBI to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman is scheduled to present the first Budget of the new government on July 5.

To spur growth, "private investment needs to pick up, as a public investment alone cannot do it. Higher fiscal deficit leaves the government with no option but to borrow more," the governor is said to have told the government.

If the government tries to fulfill the commitments made in the election manifesto, it will be difficult for it to contain fiscal deficit, thus increasing its borrowings.

LOWER GROWTH The Reserve Bank of India has estimated the GDP growth at 7%, lowering its earlier estimate of 7.2% for 2019-20

An increase in government borrowing leads to crowding out of private investment and therefore a reduction in private investment. As the budget is financed through borrowing, less funds are available for private lending. This also puts pressure on interest rates.

If the borrowings by Centre, states and public sector cross 8.5% of the GDP out of the total investible resources, very less is left for the private sector, as per the regulator.

The household sector's net financial savings, along with net capital inflows, add up to the total investible surplus of 9.5% of the GDP.

At present, with the Centre's fiscal deficit at 3.4%, and states and public sector at 3% and 2.5% of the GDP respectively, the government has no scope for breaching the fiscal deficit, or including large expenditure programmes.

To increase consumption and support growth, the RBI has announced three consecutive repo rate cuts during 2019. The central bank has estimated the GDP growth at 7%, lowering its earlier estimate of 7% for 2019-20.

To bolster the spending power of people, the banking regulator has suggested that the government should give tax incentives to homebuyers in the Budget.

It is also in favour of giving a boost to the equity market by giving relief to investors who are facing the double whammy of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and Securities Transaction Tax (STT). The regulator is of the view that investors in the capital market should be given relief by allowing for adjustment of STT against LTCG tax. The government in the Budget 2018-19 brought back a 10% LTCG tax on equities while retaining the STT. Das, though, favoured LTCG tax as it helped in tracking transactions.