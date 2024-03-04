Twitter
Headlines

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

8 effective ways to lose belly fat

Oats vs Dalia: Which is healthier?

Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's children: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

HomeBusiness

Business

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Raveendran further said that a select few (four out of its 150+ investors) have “stooped to a heartless level, ensuring that we are unable to utilise the funds raised to pay your hard-earned salaries”.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

article-main
Byju's
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Edtech major Byju’s is yet to process the salaries of its employees for the month of February as the amount raised through the rights issue is currently locked in a separate account “at the behest” of some key investors, its founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has told employees.

In a letter to the staff, accessed by IANS, Raveendran said that the rights issue (which is about $250-$300 million) has been successfully closed.

“However, I regret to inform you that we will still be unable to process your salaries. Last month, we faced challenges due to a lack of capital, and now we are experiencing a delay despite having funds,” he told more than 20,000 employees.

Raveendran further said that a select few (four out of its 150+ investors) have “stooped to a heartless level, ensuring that we are unable to utilise the funds raised to pay your hard-earned salaries”.

“At their behest, the amount raised through the rights issue is currently locked in a separate account. It is an agonising reality that some of these investors have already reaped substantial profits – in fact, one of them has made a staggering eight times their initial investment in Byju’s”.

The Bengaluru bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Byju’s that the proceeds from the rights issue is to be kept in a separate account till the disposal of the case with investors.

Raveendran said that despite his best efforts, “we are left with no option but to confront the heart-wrenching reality that we are temporarily unable to provide you with the financial support you deserve”.

“We are striving to ensure that your salaries are paid by the 10th of March. We shall make these payments the moment we are permitted to do so as per law.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE