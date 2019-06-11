Bring down corporate tax, simplify taxation, revive infra investment: Industry to FM

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Explained: What are RBI's CBDC e-rupee and wallets? All you need to know about digital rupee

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeBusiness

Business

Bring down corporate tax, simplify taxation, revive infra investment: Industry to FM

India Inc Tuesday made a case for reduction in corporate tax rate, abolition of minimum alternate tax, halving dividend distribution tax to 10 per cent and increase in outlay for infrastructure sector in the upcoming Budget with a view to arrest economic slowdown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 10:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India Inc Tuesday made a case for reduction in corporate tax rate, abolition of minimum alternate tax, halving dividend distribution tax to 10 per cent and increase in outlay for infrastructure sector in the upcoming Budget with a view to arrest economic slowdown.

Representatives of industry chambers made these suggestions during their customary pre-budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who on her part, recalled the steps taken by the government since 2014 to improve the country's business climate. Sitharaman will present the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government on July 5.

In the meeting, CII President Vikram Kirloskar suggested bringing down the dividend distribution tax to 10 per cent from the present 20 per cent, saying it should also be not taxed at the hands of the investor.
In her opening remarks, Sitharaman said since 2014 the government has taken measures to simplify and rationalise existing rules and introduced Information Technology in a big way to make governance more efficient and effective.

As a result, she added, India has considerably improved its ranking to 77th position among the 190 countries and has kept 23 ranks over its rank of 100 in the Doing Business Report 2018 as per the World Bank Doing Business Report, 2019.
Sitharaman also said that industry should accommodate more work force to reap the benefits of demographic dividend.

Among other things, Assocham President B K Goenka recommended that 100 per cent depreciation should be permitted in the first year of investment for all new investments.

"In order to further simplify GST, we propose a dual rate (8% & 16%) structure for GST'," Goenka said.

Suggesting upward revision of the income tax slabs for individuals, Ficci demanded that the highest tax rate of 30 per cent should be applicable only for income above Rs 20 lakh. It also sought reduction corporate tax rate to 25 per cent. Indian businesses are bearing high tax cost as corporate tax rate along with dividend distribution tax pushes India's overall tax rate for companies beyond 50 per cent, which is quite high.

With a view to give boost to Indian economy, industry representatives submitted several suggestions with regard to land reforms, special economic zones, industrial policy, investment in research and development, simplification of tax regimes, tapping potential in tourism sector, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Goods and Services Tax (GST), Capital Gains Tax, Corporate Tax, among others.

CII President suggested that a simplified taxation regime is pivotal for improving the revenue flows and help government stick to fiscal prudence without crowding-out private investments.

"For this to fructify, a timeline for a Taxation regime (Direct Tax) needs to be announced where the highest rate should be 18 per cent, in addition to removing all exemptions and not doing grandfathering," Kirloskar said.
Ficci President Sandip Somany suggested that to provide a major fillip to infrastructure sector, the government must announce a few major projects in sectors such as roads and highways, sub-urban metros and airports. PTI RSN NKD
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: TDP calls statewide bandh over former CM Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli slams century against Pakistan, becomes fastest batter to reach 13000 ODI runs

Meet college professor whose husband left his job at Reliance to help her start farming business, now earns...

Thane: 40 storey building's lift collapses, 7 labours dead

Meet ex-Google employee who was rejected 35 times, then bagged Rs 1.9 crore salary job, co-founder of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE