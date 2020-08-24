Bids invited for re-development of Mumbai's iconic CST station on PPP model

Headlines

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

Bids invited for re-development of Mumbai's iconic CST station on PPP model

The redevelopment cost of the station (mandatory cost) including the cost of financing and contingency is Rs 1642 crore. Here are the key salient features of Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) development project:

article-main
Latest News

Sameer Dixit

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 09:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) in Mumbai on PPP has been invited by IRSDC, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday.

The RFQ was issued on August 20 and the pre-bid conference is scheduled to take place on September 22. The deadline to submit applications is October 22, 2020. 

Applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for participating in a further stage. The entire bidding procedure is a two-stage bidding process consisting of RFQ and Request for Proposal (RFP).

The selected bidder at the RFP stage will take up the redevelopment of the Railway station and commercial development of the surrounding railway land on leasehold basis up to 60 years for commercial development and up to 99 years for residential development on selected plots, along with operation and maintenance of the station for 60 years on a concession basis.  

The user charge will also be another continuous source of revenue to the concessioner which will be available just after the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the station.

The planning has been done by M/s AREP from France and discussions have been held with various stakeholders on a periodic basis, the Railways said. The redevelopment cost of the station (mandatory cost) including the cost of financing and contingency is Rs 1642 crore. 

The investment opportunity for redevelopment is on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis.

Here are the key salient features of  Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) development project:

1. In principle approval of PPPAC comprising representatives from Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Niti Aayog, Ministry of Railways etc, as per the Guidelines for PPP projects by Govt of India

2. The eligibility criteria is in terms of financial capacity at the RFQ stage and the net worth/ACI should be Rs 821 cr at the close of preceding financial year.

3. The construction and O&M experience capacity shall have to be met after the award of project but before the appointed date.

4. Extended O&M period of railway stations: For providing better passenger services and amenities, railway stations shall be on license with Concessionaire for 60 years.

5. Additional revenue stream: Pre-determined user charges (as notified by MoR) from railway station users as in practice in airports etc.

6. Long Term lease-rights for real estate: Upto 99 years for residential or mix use format & 60 years for non-residential formats. Upto 2.54 lakh sqm of Built up Area (tentative) is allowed for commercial development. Exact built up area allowed shall be known at the RFP stage.

7. No Change in Land use is required.

8. No prior environmental clearance is required from Ministry of Environment and Forest.

9. IRSDC will be a single window for approval of master plan and building plans in consultation with local authorities in terms of power conferred under Section 11 of Railway Act, 1989.

10.  Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) or Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) are also eligible to participate. 

11. All Applicants who meet the qualification criteria shall be eligible to submit price bid at RFP stage, i.e., there is no upper cap for shortlisting of Applicants for RFP stage.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s elder sister who married CSK skipper’s best friend, now works as...

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE