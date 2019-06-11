Bharti Airtel upgrades its network in Delhi-NCR

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the deployment of LTE-900 technology on the 900 MegaHertz spectrum, which will enable the company in improving their 4G network indoors.

Airtel deployed technologies such as pre-5G, VoLTE, massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) and carrier aggregation to serve the massive surge in data and voice usage.

Delhi-NCR is one of the biggest data consuming markets.

Airtel smartphone users may experience improved 4G availability, especially indoor coverage, owing to the deployment. The LTE 900 technology is expected to add to the high-speed network capacity and enhance indoor network experience for Airtel 4G smartphone customers, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high-speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi," said Vani Venkatesh, CEO – Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel.