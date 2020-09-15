Bad news for the Indian economy! ADB reveals Asian Development Outlook 2020 report

Headlines

Sushmita Sen recalls magazines refusing to feature her on cover in 90s: ‘Was called bad influence for…’

'Priority is to rehabilitate the homeless': CM Sukhu after heavy rainfall batters Himachal Pradesh

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli celebrates 15 years in International cricket

Alia Bhatt poses with Kareena Kapoor, suggests makers to cast them together: 'We may spend most...'

After Gadar 2 success, Sunny Deol gives major update on Gadar 3: ‘Wo bhi…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

AI imagines Hollywood celebrities as Indian gangsters

World Photography Day: 10 most bizarre photos 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Alia Bhatt poses with Kareena Kapoor, suggests makers to cast them together: 'We may spend most...'

After Gadar 2 success, Sunny Deol gives major update on Gadar 3: ‘Wo bhi…’

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali commenting on her blunt nature: ‘I have your truth’

HomeBusiness

Business

Bad news for the Indian economy! ADB reveals Asian Development Outlook 2020 report

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast a decline in the Indian economy in the current financial year 2020-21.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 04:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected a 9 percent decline in the Indian economy in the current financial year 2020-21. The Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 update released by the ADB on Tuesday said that the economic activity in India has been badly affected due to coronavirus. This has also impacted consumer sentiment, which will cause a nine percent drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) during the current financial year.

However, the ADB estimates that there will be a big boom in the Indian economy in the next financial year 2021-22. ADB said that India's economic growth rate will be 8 percent in the next financial year due to the movement and opening of business activities.

ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said, "India imposed a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the epidemic." This affected economic activities badly.

He said, 'The expansion of the capacity to control, investigate, monitor and treat the epidemic is important for the growth of the economy in the next financial year and beyond. These measures need to be implemented effectively, only then will the economy recover. '

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

Meet Sujal Singh, scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Mains, gave up IIT Delhi seat to...

Nag Panchami 2023 date, time: Know history, cultural significance of this festival

World's biggest house is larger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, owned by billionaire with net worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE