Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

Crakk movie review: Vidyut Jamwwal, Arjun Rampal film is part Death Race, part Khatron Ke Khiladi, total disappointment

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi's husband, he is a...

Azim Premji’s Wipro signs massive deal with Intel, part of Rs 8286 crore…

Lasya Nanditha, BRS MLA, dies in car accident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin scripts history in Ranchi Test, becomes first Indian bowler to....

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi's husband, he is a...

Before Rakul Preet Singh, 7 Indian celebs who wore pink chooda on their wedding

Batters with highest individual scores on IPL debut

Health benefits of Jaiphal (nutmeg)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

India's youngest superstar, made debut at 20, first film was blockbuster, revived director's career, he is..

Meet actor who debuted with Salman Khan, had no work even after hits, earned Rs 50 per role; now big star, charges...

Meet actress who worked with superstars, quit acting at peak of career, has 3 kids, her marriage got affected when..

HomeBusiness

Business

Azim Premji’s Wipro signs massive deal with Intel, part of Rs 8286 crore…

As per Wipro’s exchange filing, the deal with Intel Foundry will cater to chip designs for clients across automotive, industrial and telecommunications verticals, and be used for generative AI-driven designs.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Azim Premji’s Wipro is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of over Rs 279000 crore. Azim Premji and Wipro are often in the news for their philanthropic activities and work ethics. The company made the headlines a few days ago after it announced plans to acquire US-based Aggne Global Inc. and its Hyderabad-based affiliate Aggne Global IT Services for Rs 548 crore. Azim Premji’s Wipro is once again in the news as the company has now signed a massive deal with Intel. A report by the Mint suggests that this is expected to be one of Wipro’s largest deal signings in the past three years. 

As per Wipro’s exchange filing, the deal with Intel Foundry will cater to chip designs for clients across automotive, industrial and telecommunications verticals, and be used for generative AI-driven designs. The report by Mint suggests that the collaborative chip design project with Intel is part of Wipro’s Rs 8286 crore ‘ai360’ ecosystem of services.

 "Together, with Intel, we will deliver silicon devices to our clients with proven industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry. We will be targeting new startup markets, especially in the Gen AI space, helping our clients further shorten the time to market," said Wipro's Vice President & Business Head for HiTech, Atul Kapur.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

WhatsApp rival Signal launches usernames to keep your phone number private

Meet actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, gave many flop films, thought of quitting acting and then..

Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'proud' of his nude viral photos on social media: 'Everyone can get naked and...'

Meet man who sold his company to Flipkart, now founder of India's biggest fitness and gym chain, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE