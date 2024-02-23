Azim Premji’s Wipro signs massive deal with Intel, part of Rs 8286 crore…

Azim Premji’s Wipro is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of over Rs 279000 crore. Azim Premji and Wipro are often in the news for their philanthropic activities and work ethics. The company made the headlines a few days ago after it announced plans to acquire US-based Aggne Global Inc. and its Hyderabad-based affiliate Aggne Global IT Services for Rs 548 crore. Azim Premji’s Wipro is once again in the news as the company has now signed a massive deal with Intel. A report by the Mint suggests that this is expected to be one of Wipro’s largest deal signings in the past three years.

As per Wipro’s exchange filing, the deal with Intel Foundry will cater to chip designs for clients across automotive, industrial and telecommunications verticals, and be used for generative AI-driven designs. The report by Mint suggests that the collaborative chip design project with Intel is part of Wipro’s Rs 8286 crore ‘ai360’ ecosystem of services.

"Together, with Intel, we will deliver silicon devices to our clients with proven industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry. We will be targeting new startup markets, especially in the Gen AI space, helping our clients further shorten the time to market," said Wipro's Vice President & Business Head for HiTech, Atul Kapur.