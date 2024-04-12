Twitter
Azim Premji's fund may invest over Rs 4000000000 in this firm, likely to hit IPO in…

This diety holds special significance for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant , it is located in...

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet star kid whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, is missing for many years, she is now..

Meet actress who dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, is single mother, quit acting, now...

Yoga vs walking: Which is better for weight loss?

Here’s how many crores Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, other cast charged for Maidaan 

Indian desserts to eat as per zodiac signs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Azim Premji's fund may invest over Rs 4000000000 in this firm, likely to hit IPO in…

Azim Premji’s fund Premji Invest is one of the largest single investor funds in India.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Azim Premji
Azim Premji’s fund Premji Invest may invest more than Rs 4000000000 in graphic design platform Canva, as per a report by Moneycontrol. The report suggests that billionaire Azim Premji’s fund may buy shares tendered by employees in Canva’s recent secondary market sale where shares worth Rs 13341 crore changed hands between existing and new shareholders. The move came at Canva’s valuation of Rs 216806 crore. Moneycontrol’s sources believe that investment of over Rs 400 crore at a valuation of Rs Rs 216806 crore for a company that will go for IPO in two years is a good deal.

For those who are unaware, Azim Premji’s fund Premji Invest is one of the largest single investor funds in India. It currently has assets under management (AUM) of more than Rs 119224 crore, with major investments in India and US. Companies including Lenskart, Firstcry, Purplle and others have Premji Invest as a key investor.

In the past few months, Azim Premji has invested heavily in AI based companies. Last month, Premji Invest co-led Rs 441 crore Series A round of Hippocratic AI along with investors including General Catalyst, Memorial Hermann Health System and SV Angel. Hippocratic AI is a company that is creating specialised voice-enabled generative AI agents for healthcare. The tool communicates with patients and collects patient information, conducts follow-ups, executes tasks that involve clinical procedures.

