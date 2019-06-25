AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: 4 lakh vacancies in Andhra Pradesh, apply @gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Volunteer Recuitment 2019

The Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department (APPR) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment for 400,000 Grama Volunteer jobs.

All the eligible candidates who wish to apply for the job vacancies can do so by applying online through the Andhra Pradesh government's official website of the Grama Volunteer - gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

The applications must be submitted online by July 05, 2019, and must have a legitimate e-mail id, along with scanned copies of their photo and signature.

Here are all the necessary details for the application to AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019.

How to apply for Andhra Pradesh Grama Volunteer online:

1. Go to the Andhra Pradesh government's official website for Grama Volunteer - http://gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

2. Read all of the information available on the website carefully and click on 'Apply Now'.

3. A new window will pop-up which will display Terms and Conditions. Read the declaration and click on 'I Accept'.

4. Fill in your details, complete the registration and click on 'Submit' to apply for AP Grama Volunteer successfully.

Additional details for the recruitment:

1. The candidate applying for the Andhra Pradesh Grama Volunteer post should belong to the village or the gram panchayat for which they are applying.

2. The candidate should have a minimum qualification of secondary education, i.e. they ought to have at least passed Intermediate exams, or any of its equivalents for Rural areas, whereas, for Tribal areas, they ought to have passed Class 10 exams, or any of its equivalents. For applicants from Urban areas, they must have a higher education degree.

3. The candidates must be of age 18-35 years, as on June 30, 2019.

Selection process for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019:

The selection will be on the basis of an interview conducted by the MPDO/Tehsildar/EO (PR & RD). The Selection Committee will be headed by the MPDO who will issue the recruitment letter for the selected Village Volunteers.

About the Job:

The selected candidates will be recruited as volunteers for the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat. They will be paid a sum of Rs. 5000/- monthly based on performance.