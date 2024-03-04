Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

Mukesh Ambani recently hosted Gautam Adani, MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bill Gates and other celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunil Mittal, Anand Mahindra and several other billionaires from around the globe were recently in Jamnagar to attend the massive event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities. Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in the country with a massive net worth of Rs 969295 crore. Known for extravagant parties, the Ambani family managed to pull off an event unlike the world has ever seen with Bollywood celebrities, star cricketers, politicians and industrialists to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani. While few were amazed to see the grand scale of the event, many were left in awe by super-expensive watches, dresses and cars of Anant Ambani. Although Anant Ambani’s riches are now getting the attention of few of the richest in the world, you will be surprised to know that the young Ambani was called ‘bikhari’ in school. Although Anant came from one of the richest families in India, his friends used to tease him often by saying “Tu Ambani hai ya bhikari!” as he used to get only Rs 5 as pocket money.

For those who are unaware, Anant Ambani did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School which is owned by Mukesh Ambani. The school recently made it to the headlines after its annual day celebration was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family, Karan Johar and others.

In an old interview to iDiva, Nita Ambani revealed that her kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani used to get Rs 5 pocket money every week to teach them the value of money. Nita Ambani also revealed that his youngest son, Anant Ambani was once mocked in school for getting Rs 5 to spend in the canteen.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani cracked up when they heard this from their son. Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.