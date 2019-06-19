Amazon opens Telangana's largest delivery centre in Hyderabad

E-commerce giant, Amazon India Wednesday launched its largest delivery station here in Telangana, which would improve its capabilities to speed up last-mile deliveries for customers in the neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

"Today is the launch of the largest delivery centre in Telangana which expands over 20,000 square feet serving thousands of customers.

Over the last two to three months we are expanding our network in Telangana. Today we have close to 90 delivery stations in the state with over 12 in Hyderabad itself," Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India told reporters here.

"Along with this we also have 2,500 stores which help us deliver to our customers with the same experience that Amazon offers," he said.

He noted that Amazon has three fulfilment centres in Hyderabad with more than 3.2 million of storage space and two sort centres with one lakh square feet of processing capacity.

The E-commerce company also has close to 90 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in the State.

Amazon has a direct delivery presence in more than 500 pin codes of the State, with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises, he added.