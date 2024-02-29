Twitter
‘Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to me, Isha Ambani is like a…’: Anant Ambani opens up about relationship with siblings

Anant Ambani opened up about his relationship with his siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani revealed that brother Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to him and sister Isha Ambani is like a divine mother.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

Anant Ambani, youngest son India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, will soon get married to his fiance Radhika Merchant at a grand event. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have begun at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. Ahead of the massive event, Anant Ambani is trending all over social media platforms for the past few days. Earlier this week, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani announced a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation programme named Vantara. Since the announcement of the grand project, videos of Anant Ambani talking about the project and his love for animals have been doing rounds on social media. Now, a new video of the young Ambani is taking the internet by storm. While speaking to India Today, Anant Ambani opened up about his relationship with his siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani revealed that brother Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to him and sister Isha Ambani is like a divine mother.

"They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," Anant Ambani said while talking to India Today.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

