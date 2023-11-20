Headlines

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Dr. Rajan serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists, representing the nation's clinical cardiologists in their interactions with the federal government.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

In recent developments within the medical field, Dr. Rajan Rajan, an Indian-born, Kuwait-based cardiologist, has introduced a noteworthy advancement in cardiovascular health assessment—the Rajan’s Heart Failure Risk Score (R-HF Risk Score).

This novel prognostic risk calculator demonstrates particular efficacy for patients grappling with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The calculator streamlines risk assessment, requiring physicians to input just four key variables for a comprehensive evaluation.

Additionally, Dr. Rajan, in collaboration with colleague Kotevski, has proposed a distinct classification for single coronary artery (SCA) known as Rajan's and Kotevski TYPE-IV (R-IV-C), a modification of Lipton's classification. Specifically defined as a type-IV quadfurcation originating from the right aortic sinus, this classification stands as a significant contribution to the understanding of coronary artery variations.

Dr. Rajan serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists, representing the nation's clinical cardiologists in their interactions with the federal government. He has earned various prestigious fellowships, including the Royal College of Physicians of London (FRCP), the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (FRCPI), the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (FRCPE), the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (FRCPG), the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), the American College of Cardiology (FACC), and the American Heart Association (FAHA). These affiliations serve as recognitions of Dr.Rajan's notable contributions to the academic community.

In 2019, Dr. Rajan proposed a modified version of Lipton's classification for single coronary artery (SCA), later designated Rajan's and Kotevski TYPE-IV (R-IV-C). This modification aims to refine the understanding of single coronary artery anomalies, potentially improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment approaches for affected patients.

Dr. Rajan, the mastermind behind the R-HF Risk Score, highlighted the need for a nuanced approach to managing heart failure patients. "Heart Failure is a diverse condition, and a tailored strategy may be more effective. The Rajan’s Heart Failure Risk Score provides clinicians with a tool to assess the individualized risk of adverse outcomes, guiding them in making informed decisions about treatment and monitoring," stated Dr. Rajan."

