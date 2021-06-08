Aadhaar card news: Get over 35 services on your smartphone with mAadhaar app, know how to download

If you have an Aadhaar mobile app, then this news is very important for you. In order to experience new and updated services in the mAadhaar app, you must uninstall the previous version and install the latest version instead. The mAadhaar application is developed by the Unique Identification Authority Of India(UIDAI) to help people carry Aadhaar in their wallet anywhere across the country.

mAadhaar app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS.

Recently, Aadhaar tweeted about its latest version of its mAadhaar app from its official Twitter handle. The tweet said, "To experience the new and updated features and services in the #mAadhaar app, uninstall any previously installed versions."

To experience the new and updated features and services in the #mAadhaar app, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version from: https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzuxPQ (iOS) pic.twitter.com/U3vOVovDUR — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 8, 2021

Benefits of mAadhaar App

1) You can get Aadhaar by downloading or ordering a reprint of Aadhaar or by retrieving lost or forgotten Aadhaar.

2) You can view Aadhaar in offline mode.

3) By means of this app, you can keep/manage Aadhaar of up to five family members in one mobile.

4) You can lock and unlock your UID, Aadhaar number, or biometrics anytime.

5) The eKYC or QR code can be shared paperless with the service provider.

6) A resident can generate or retrieve VID which user can use in the place of Aadhaar to avail Aadhaar services (for those who have locked their Aadhaar or do not wish to share their Aadhaar).

7) A resident can use Aadhaar SMS services in offline mode

How to download mAadhaar App

-Open the Google play store or Apple store and search for the mAadhaar app.

-Now open the mAadhaar app and click on the install button.

-Once you click on the install button, it gives permission to access.

-Next, the app will be installed on your phone, providing the password for your app.

-This is the password to be entered to log in through the app.

-The password consists of only 4 digits and contains all numeric values.

-The password will help you retain it if, by chance, your phone is lost.

For more details, visit the official UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in.