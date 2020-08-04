A game-changing OTT platform for talents and filmmakers

This pandemic has not only been harsh but majorly affected the filmmakers and talents. With this so-called glittery industry, no longer being able to hold its secrets of nepotism, cliques and monopoly games, leaving the filmmakers and talents vulnerable with nowhere to go.

There are already big platforms that are majorly investing and supporting originals and big banner projects and names. Leaving the other filmmakers in a stranded situation, with ready content and invested in all aspects.

Standing in support and providing an equal platform and opportunity to showcase the talent irrespective of their background, genre, language, etc. letting only the work and talent shine is an international platform Digital Cinema App – A new OTT streaming platform with a game-changing system, technology, and many unique features creating a unique and personalised audience escapade.

The CEO & Founder of Digital Cinema App, Arian Romal Johnsen says: "It’s always easy to talk or tweet about issues we all go through in the entertainment industry, so when everyone else was talking, My team and I was building. Digital Cinema™ App is a platform where talent comes first. We don’t categorize anyone nor grade them as others are doing. We welcome all filmmakers, short filmmakers, documentary makers, Music Videos, Artists wanting to premiere their latest single/album, etc."

It’s high time that the big names and platforms stepped down from their monopoly thrones of controlling the content to be consumed by the people and let others showcase their work and talent and shine through.

A Pay-per-view system (PPV) model is designed keeping the filmmaker and artists in mind, which not only supports the filmmakers, artists and their talent but also provides a strong income source generation. Letting only talent and hard work speak for itself, eradicating all the trouble and stress to let you focus only on your work and talent.

Now it’s time for talent to shine through purely with hard-work.

Digital Cinema App is a part of Romal Empire Invest, a company currently estimated to be US $50 millions with many other digital platforms and brands under it such as LetsPartii App, HotJug, BillionÃ¦r Vodka, XYme App, Capital Neon Game, UnderrCoverr Fashion and many more.

The Digital Cinema App will be available for users to download on the 15th of August, 2020; where you can start watching your favourite movies and support talents who deserve it.

As Arian Romal Johnsen says: "The cinemas on the ground are dying, Let’s take them to the clouds…"

