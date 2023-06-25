After 9 failed businesses, years of depression, this Indian businessman now owns Rs 148729 crore business

Founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources | Photo: Twitter

Indian billionaire business Anil Agarwal was recently invited to Cambridge University to address the students, where he spoke about chasing dreams. Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.

Born to a small businessman, Agarwal was born and brought up in a Marwadi family in Patna. At a very young age, he decided to expand his father's business and left for Mumbai at 19 years of age to explore career opportunities.

The mining tycoon began his career in 1970 as a scrap dealer in his teenage. While addressing the students at Cambridge he said, "I spent my 20s and 30s struggling looking at others and wondering when I will get there one day and most importantly how after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, I have my 1st successful start-up."

As someone who never went to college, being invited to cambridge university and speaking with the students was nothing short of a dream…



Agarwal took to his Twitter handle to share about the experience and wrote, "As someone who never went to college, being invited to Cambridge University and speaking with the students was nothing short of a dream."

Anil Agarwal net worth

Agarwal is widely admired for his motivational posts on social media and has over 1,63,000 followers on Twitter. According to Forbes, his net worth is around Rs 16,000 crore. His family's net worth is Rs over Rs 32000 crore.