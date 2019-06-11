27% interim relief to 5 lakh govt employees approved by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Monday took some key decisions relating to the implementation of the ruling YSR Congress' electoral promises, even as it approved granting a 27 per cent interim relief to government employees pending the report of the pay revision committee.

The interim relief, which will cost Rs 815 crore to the exchequer, will be granted from July 1 and benefit around four lakh state government employees.

The newly-constituted Cabinet, at its first meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, agreed in principle to scrap the contributory pension scheme, a long-pending demand of government employees.

Accordingly, the Cabinet decided to constitute a committee headed by the Finance Minister to look into various aspects related to scrapping of contributory pension scheme. Interestingly, the Chief Minister warned his Cabinet colleagues that they would be dismissed forthwith if they faced corruption charges. He also told the officials that no effort should be spared to root out corruption and make it exemplary in the country in good governance.

It also decided to set up another high-level committee with finance and transport ministers and experts to study the possibilities of merging the AP State Road Transport Corporation with the state government.

Briefing newsmen at the end of a five-and-a-half hour Cabinet meeting, state Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah said the Council of Ministers decided to implement the "Rythu Bharosa," a financial assistance scheme for farmers, from October 15. Under this, each farmer would be given a sum of Rs 12,500 per annum towards input costs. The Cabinet also approved implementation of Amma Odi, under which women would be given Rs 15,000 each for sending their children to school.

Amma Odi would be implemented from January 26, 2020. The minister said the Cabinet gave its nod to enhance social security pensions to various categories from Rs 2000 to Rs 2250 from this month.

The pension amount would be increased to Rs 3,000 a month, with a Rs 250 increase per annum over the next four years.This was the first announcement Jaganmohan Reddy made immediately after he was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30. Venkata Ramaiah said the Cabinet also gave its approval to enhance monthly salary of ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Information Minister said the AP State Farmers' Commission would soon be established with the Chief Minister as the Chairman.The Commission would oversee various issues related to the growth of the agriculture sector, welfare of farmers and operation of the Rs 3,000 Market Stabilization Fund recently announced by Jagan. The Cabinet decided to implement an interest-free loan scheme in the name of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy for the farmers.

The state government would pay the interest to banks on behalf of the farmers, easing them of extra financial burden, the minister said.The government would also immediately pay the input subsidy arrears to farmers, amounting to over Rs 2,000 crore, pending for over four years now. The Cabinet also decided to proportionately enhance wages of Anganwadi workers, mid-day meal scheme workers and sanitation workers, the minister elaborated