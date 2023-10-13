Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Zero dressing sense': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'kidney' outfit, netizens say 'isko koi...'

Netizens trolled Bhumi Pednekar for her dressing sense after her video from an event in Mumbai went viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who recently starred in Thank You For Coming, was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. However, the actress got trolled for her outfit, netizens said that she has ‘zero dressing sense’.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Bhumi on Instagram which is now going viral. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Bollywood’s It-girl in fashion Bhumi Pednekar graces the red carpet of ELLE Beauty Awards looking stunning in an all black ensemble #bhumipednekar.” One of the social media users wrote, “Mujhe laga kidney bahar aayi hai.”

The second one said, “Ye do missile Israel ko de de bhen kaam ayge unke.” The third one said, “She has Zero fashion sense…” The fourth one said, “It’s like both her kidneys are popping out ! Who is that stupid designer of hers baba.” The fifth one said, “Urfi ka asr dikhne lga souteli bhen pr.”

Meanwhile, the sex comedy Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi in the leading roles, had a limitd theatrical release on Friday, October 6. The film produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani, received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

The film has shown growth over the three days in its extended weekend as it earned Rs 1.06 crore and Rs 1.56 crore on its first two days and added Rs 1.70 crore (as per early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com), taking its three-day net total collection to Rs 4.22 crore.

Apart from Bhumi, Dolly, and Shibani, the film also features Sushant Divgikr, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Natasha Rastogi in prominet roles. Anil Kapoor, who has also co-produced the film under his banner Anil Kapoor Film & Communicaton Network (AKFCN) Pvt. Ltd, and Karan Kundrra are seen in delightful cameos.

 

