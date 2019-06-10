Yuvraj Singh's ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma leaves a sweet comment on his wife Hazel Keech's post for him

It was a heartbreaking moment for millions of cricket fans on Monday afternoon when Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. At the press conference held in Mumbai, Yuvraj started it off by sharing an emotional video where he spoke at length about his journey from where it all started. Soon after that, Yuvraj took the stage and was in tears while announcing his retirement. His whole family and close friends couldn't stop controlling their emotions while he spoke on stage.

After the press conference ended, many of Yuvraj's fellow cricketers took to their social media pages and wrote heartfelt messages wishing him best for his second innings. Moreover, Yuvraj's wife Hazel Keech shared a photo of the Sixer King from the conference and wrote, "And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you @yuvisofficial".

Many of them left several comments on Hazel's post. One of the sweetest comments was by none other than Yuvraj's ex-girlfriend and actor Kim Sharma. She wrote on Bodyguard actor's post, "Shine brighter you lovely duo"

Check it out below:

For the uninitiated, Yuvraj and Kim were in a relationship for almost for years. They called it quits in 2007 amidst their marriage rumours. Earlier, on a talk show, when Yuvraj was asked about Kim, he had said, "Yes, I was going to get married, as she has been the main love of my life. She is married now, so it’s not good to talk about her."