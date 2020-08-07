Young boy asks Sonu Sood for PS4, actor ready to give him books to read instead

Sonu Sood has become a messiah among all age groups. People have been sending him all kinds of requests - right from husbands asking him to send their wives away, to asking Sonu Sood to send Cyclone Nisarga back. The actor received one such request - for PS4.

A young boy tweeted to Sonu Sood, asking to help him with a PS4 because every child around him was playing on the gaming device. “SonuSood Please Sir Can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games .Sonu sir can you help me Please Sir,” tweeted the young boy. His tweet is now deleted.

Sonu denied the request and rather offered the young boy a couple of books to read. Sonu said he can arrange the books for him. “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” wrote the actor.

Here's his tweet on the same:

If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you https://t.co/K5Z43M6k1Y — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2020

Television actor Karanvir Bohra replied to the post writing, “Ha ha ha... Super Sahi jawab."

Sonu had recently helped a Coorg farmer gets tractor after the farmer couldn't afford an ox and made his two young girls farm. The actor has been helping people since the lockdown. He helped migrant workers reach back to their state safely. The actor arranges buses, trains, etc. to help the workers reach there.

Sonu Sood had also started an online portal which helps migrant workers find work, on his birthday in July. The website, called 'Pravasi Rojgar', helped three lakh migrant labourers find jobs.