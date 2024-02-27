Yami Gautam opens up on challenges of managing pregnancy during intense shoot of Article 370

Yami Gautam talks about how she managed her pregnancy while dealing with the rigours of filming Article 370.

Actor Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. She talked about doing the shoot of her new film Article 370 during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she told ANI, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts."

She acknowledged her husband, Aditya (Dhar) as being her strongest supporter, "My husband has been there for me who is the producer of the film. The emotional support I got from him was incredible."

Aditya Dhar, who is the producer of the film shared, "It's a feeling which I can't express in words. We took a lot of precautions and there was the panel of doctors on set." Yami and Aditya Dhar are currently occupied with the promotion of Article 370. In the film that has opened to strong reviews and is drawing people to theatres on strong 'word-of-mouth', Yami plays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

(ANI)