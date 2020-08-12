'Wrong to blame anyone': 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Rohan Mehra on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the country in shock including his fans and the entertainment industry. A lot of Sushant's friends from the Bollywood and Television industry have also been fighting for justice.

Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra who earlier played Naksh in the TV show has reacted to the on-going case and said that it would be wrong to blame anyone until the truth is out.

In an interview to a channel, Rohan said, "Inquiries chal rahi hai CBI ki. Jabtak pura cheez prove nai hoh jati it's wrong to blame anyone. Maine tweet kia tha. I want joh sach hai woh bahar aaye. Bahut logh involved hai so kisi ka name nai lena chahiye," BollywoodLife reported.

On Wednesday, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statements against Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, the family issued a letter.

In the letter, penned in Hindi, the family has written about four daughters and their youngest son, Sushant. It read as (translated), "The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was 'mannat' of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday alleged that Sanjay Raut had used "unparliamentary language" for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.