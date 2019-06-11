'Woh neeche aayi, mujhe thappad maara aur upar chali gayi': Priyanka Chopra shares when she was slapped by a monkey

It's time for some Tuesday trivia! We all have some precious childhood memories. While some of the chidhood incidents make us laugh, others leave us nostalgic. Bollywood's very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra was once slapped by a monkey. The actress had shared the hilarious anecdote in an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

This was about six months after Priyanka Chopra had been out of the country, shooting for Quantico in the US. The actress had flown down to India to promote one of her home production films and had also signed her debut Hollywood film Baywatch.

While interacting with the host Kapil Sharma on January 1, 2017 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Priyanka Chopra shared the incident when she was slapped by a monkey.

Here's what she narrated:

"Main 3rd standard mein thi, Lucknow mein. Aur hamare school ke paas ek ped tha jahaan bohot saare bandar aaya karte thhe. Toh ek bandariya upar khade ho kar, pata nahi, apne aap ko saaf kar rahi thi toh mujhe bohot funny laga. Toh main khade ho kar has rahi thi uske upar zor zor se - aahahaha dekho kaise apne aap ko saaf kar rahi hai. Woh neeche aayi, usne mujhe dekha, mujhe thappad maara aur upar chali gayi. (pointing to her mother) You remember mom? Mujhe ek bandariya se thappad padi. (I was in third standard in Lucknow. There was a tree in our school where a lot of monkeys would come. So this one time a female monkey was scratching herself standing up on the tree, which I found extremely funny. So I started laughing out loud whilst standing there - See how she's scratching herself. She came down, saw me, slapped me and went up again. You remember that mom? I've been slapped by a monkey)"

Meanwhile, as of now, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her comeback film in Bollywood - The Sky Is Pink. The actress stars along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the Shonali Bose directorial which is slated to release in October this year.