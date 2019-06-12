'Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?!' Ranveer Singh can't keep calm as Deepika Padukone joins '83 squad

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to be paired opposite each other once again after Padmaavat in Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83. In the sports drama, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika has been roped in to play his onscreen wife Romi Dev. Earlier, when Bombay Times asked Deepika about bagging this role, she stated, "I am so glad that Kabir came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhappak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement."

Today, happy husband Ranveer took to his Instagram page and shared a series of photos posing with Deepika and Kabir officially welcoming her to the family of '83. RS shared the first photo in which Deepika is standing between Kabir and him holding their arms. He wrote, "*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk".

In the second candid click shared by Ranveer, the trio is seen all smiles. Ranveer captioned it as, "Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad".

While in the last photo, Deepika, Ranveer and Kabir laugh their hearts out and the capture is beautiful. Ranveer shared the photo with a caption stating, "Good times in Glasgow! #83squad @83thefilm @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk"

Check it out below:

Ranveer also posted a Boomerang video in which Deepika is seen hitting him with a bat while he is jumping. He captioned the video as, "Story of my Life Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm"

'83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.