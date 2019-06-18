While Saif Ali Khan shoots for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Kareena Kapoor Khan lives it up with her girl gang in London

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are living it up in London with their son Taimur Ali Khan. After holidaying in Tuscany, the cute family headed to London where Saif has kickstarted shooting for his forthcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. On Sunday, we even saw the handsome actor on the stands during the World Cup 2019 match between India and Pakistan. Whereas Kareena and Taimur were with Karisma Kapoor and her kids in London enjoying the match at home.

We came across a few photos of Kareena enjoying her time with Karisma and Rannvijay Singha's wife Prianka Singha in London. In the photos, Kareena is seen enjoying the chilly weather while heading out for dinner with her friends. In one of the videos, Prianka is seen saying 'It's freezing cold' and Bebo joins her and gives a flying kiss to her fans and says 'Hi'. They also posed for a selfie together.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to make her television debut as the judge of the dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance 7. The show will soon be going on air and was launched a few weeks back.

Talking about her movie outings, Bebo will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Good News, where she is starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film based on surrogacy is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Moreover, Kareena will soon start shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium in London.