Bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan asked Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mom Babita permission for live-in relationship with her daughter

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Saif Ali Khan and her had been dating for a while when he said he’s not 25 and can't keep dropping her home every night.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 06:33 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the OG diva of Bollywood. She is one of the few Bollywood actors who managed to have a fruitful career after both, her marriage and motherhood. Kareena in an interview once said her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan had helped her to ‘heal & love myself’ and that he had asked permission for a live-in relationship from her mother, Babita Kapoor.

Kareena shared that while her career started out great, there was a time when she didn’t have work for one year and felt that her career was over. She added that everyone goes through a ‘lull in their career’ but for an actor, its worse as many eyes are on them.

While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Kareena said, “Somehow through my life, I’ve been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. 

“He’s 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal & love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different–he’s more private & not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things & not let them get to me,” she added.

Kareena also recalled her mother Babita Kapoor’s reaction when Saif asked her if Bebo could be in a live-in relationship with him.

Kareena said, “We’d been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 & can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right.”

“I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t have to choose between career & family. I’m doing both. I’m an actor but through all the ups & downs I’ve been a sister, a wife, a mom & none of these roles have deterred me," she added.

After five years of dating, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple was blessed with their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and in February this year, Saif and Bebo became parents to another son, whose name has not been revealed yet.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, which is a Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

