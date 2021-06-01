When Kajol self-proclaimed 'I don't look poor' on 'Koffee With Karan'

Kajol is one of the few actors who have no filter. The actor is extremely witty, straightforward and her interviews are too fun to watch. We came across a throwback video of Kajol on 'Koffee With Karan' wherein she made an appearance with her cousin and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. During the episode, Kajol is heard saying that she believes she can never look poor onscreen and just looks rich.

Kajol tells Karan and Ayan, "I decided very early on that I just look rich. I don't look poor. Whatever I do, at the end of the day, even if I'm wearing a ghagra-choli (which I was wearing in Hulchul), I looked at myself and said, 'I don't look poor'."

To which KJo told her, "I think you're quite wrong. You have a self-elevation opinion of yourself because I want to tell you, you have looked quite poor in a few films."

Earlier during an interaction with DNA, Kajol had revealed that she doesn't think any of her films should be remade. The actor had said, "No, I don't think so. I think that each one of my films was, is in a very way weird and unique. A lot of people have asked me that 'do you want to do a sequel to 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' or 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' something like that?' I was like, 'No, you can't even remake these films'. I feel like when you make a film and there's a certain magic that is created and you can't remake that magic."