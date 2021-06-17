'Cola-shola sab apni jagah hai': 'Jab We Met' star Kareena Kapoor Khan endorsed water before Cristiano Ronaldo did

By now we all know that soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo isn't a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday's Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

For the unversed, the 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary. He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!' Consequently, the beverage giant's shares dipped 1.6% on Monday, wiping off about $4 billion from the company's market capitalization, following Ronaldo's snub of the sponsor. In response, Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said, "Coca-Cola offers a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament." "This includes waters, isotonic sports drinks and juices, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola."

But did you know that before Cristiano Ronaldo, it was our very own Kareena Kapoor Khan who snubbed aerated drinks in the film 'Jab We Met'? Yes, you read that right!

Remember the scene when Kareena aka Geet (her role in the film) gets down at the Ratlam station to get something to drink? She asks the vendor to give her a bottle of water and says, "Cola-shola sab apni jagah hai, par paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai'. She then gets into an argument with the vendor over the price of the bottle eventually missing her train which we can spot leaving from the station in the scene.

Take a look at the clip here:

Meanwhile, a day after Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Coca Cola, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference.