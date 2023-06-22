Search icon
When Hema Malini broke silence on her equation with Dharmendra's first wife, son Sunny Deol: 'Everyone wonders...'

Dharmendra was already married and had four children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita before marrying Hema Malini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been everyone’s favourite couple, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry always made people go awww. However, the actor has married already to Prakash Kaur before meeting the dream girl.

Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra together have four children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. As per the media reports, the actor got married to Hema Malini before taking divorce from his first wife Prakash.

A few years ago, Hema had spoken about her equation with Dharmendra’s first wife and his son Sunny Deol. As per News 18 report,  she had said, “Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened.” She talked about the accident that happened in the year 2015.

She added, “He was the first person to come to see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches (and removing of the stitches) that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."

For the unversed, Prakash Kaur is the first wife of Dharmendra and is the mother of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta and Vijayta. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. Dharmendra later fell in love with Hema Malini, and the two tied the knot in 1979. They have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Prakash Kaur prefers to remain away from the limelight and not much is known about her personal life. In 1981, Prakash Kaur had said in an interview that Dharmendra was the first and last person to enter her life and has only love and respect for the Bollywood star. Prakash Kaur hail from Punjab.

In an interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur had strongly defended Dharmendra after he was branded as a womanizer. “Any man would choose Hema instead of me; what was wrong if my husband did this? How can anyone call my husband a womanizer?” she had said.

 

