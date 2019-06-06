When Ananya Panday- Suhana Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan Khan-Kajol's 'My Name is Khan' failed to make the final cut

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are thick of friends since their childhood. The best friends when got together along with Shanaya Kapoor are like a house on fire. During her recent interviews during Student of the Year 2 promotions, Ananya has spoken at length about her banter with Suhana and Shanaya. Moreover, she also talked about how she wishes to see her BFFs on the big screen. During a recent interaction with ETimes, Ananya opened up about her almost making her debut with Suhana back in 2010.

Yes, they were almost a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan helmed by Karan Johar. Ananya stated, "I actually remember the time when I went on a set with Suhana when Shah Rukh sir was shooting for My Name is Khan. Suhana and I went to visit him on set when he was in America. They were shooting some scene, and Karan (Johar) needed some people to walk around in the background. So, he asked to just walk around and we were like 12 or something and we got so excited. I wore this pink jacket and I was so excited. They took some 7-8 takes and in every take both of us did this like walking and overacting."

She added, "When we watched the film and we were waiting for our scene to come which is when we realized that it was cut from the movie. We were so upset but that’s one memory I have from my sets."

That's sad!