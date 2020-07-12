When Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans to keep COVID-19 away

On March 15, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan had urged his fans not to show up at Jalsa because he would not meet-and-greet with anyone

Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for coronavirus, once upon a time, took extra precautions to stay safe. On March 15, 2020, the actor even cancelled his routine Sunday meet-and-greet with fans. For years altogether, many fans of the actor gather outside his bungalow Jalsa, but he asked them not to visit the place, which was even before the lockdown started.

While India went under lockdown on March 22, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to not visit Jalsa much in advance. He tweeted, "T 3470 - To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe."

In another video, he shared, "People are suggesting so many cures and treatments, whom should we listen to? One suggests we should use kalonji while another suggests we should stay at home. Many suggest one should not touch anyone without washing hands with soap and water. I thought I must also do as everyone suggests."

Amitabh also wrote various ways in which he is avoiding COVID-19, on his blog. The actor penned, "Soap washed the hands .. soap washed the face .. swiped the keys clean .. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed .. stopped the Western handshake greeting .. kept a slight distance with all .. mobile included .. turn every page every platform and hear just one word .. CoroNa 19 .."

The post also read, "‘Its the future’ says researcher on TeD .. and gives alarming soundings of what lies in store .... there is a poverty of information and equally, on its cure .. to some its an indicator of concealing information and therefore the reality of the statistics remaining unknown .. prevention of panic they say .... or the poverty of information to be deliberate to put storm barriers on the sliding down of all economic contingence in the markets that play on the stocks .. or to conceal certain hidden factual of that drastic blame game .. a blame game at the time of a Universal crisis .. for once the World thinks similar .... live and enjoy the universality of the universe .. it is rare .. it is uncommon .. it is a certainty to find each and every Channel of Tv in the entire World, talking commenting, arguing, blaming, on Debates of similar topic .. philosophers, purists, optimists, meditative geniuses, creators, musicians, educator of life lessons .. all spoke of ‘One World’ in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did .... it took 19, CoVid 19, to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO! BE SAFE .. BE IN CARE .. BE AWARE .."