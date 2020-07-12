When Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans to keep COVID-19 away

Headlines

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How many matches have India won under their leadership?

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

X will soon charge users ‘a small monthly payment’: Elon Musk

Pallavi Joshi shuts down trolls calling The Vaccine War 'agenda-driven' film: 'They aren't my audience'

Delhi-NCR news: 15-year-old jumps in front of metro at Noida City Centre station, hospitalised

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How many matches have India won under their leadership?

Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

Remember Chandrachur Singh? Promising talent of 90s who went missing from Bollywood due to...

7 highest-rated films of Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actresses who played romantic lead and mother to the same actor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Pallavi Joshi shuts down trolls calling The Vaccine War 'agenda-driven' film: 'They aren't my audience'

Nana Patekar comments on end of superstardom era, remembers Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor: 'Aaj kal har hafte...'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce after two years of marriage

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans to keep COVID-19 away

On March 15, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan had urged his fans not to show up at Jalsa because he would not meet-and-greet with anyone

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 02:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for coronavirus, once upon a time, took extra precautions to stay safe. On March 15, 2020, the actor even cancelled his routine Sunday meet-and-greet with fans. For years altogether, many fans of the actor gather outside his bungalow Jalsa, but he asked them not to visit the place, which was even before the lockdown started.

While India went under lockdown on March 22, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to not visit Jalsa much in advance. He tweeted, "T 3470 - To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe."

Here's his post:

In another video, he shared, "People are suggesting so many cures and treatments, whom should we listen to? One suggests we should use kalonji while another suggests we should stay at home. Many suggest one should not touch anyone without washing hands with soap and water. I thought I must also do as everyone suggests."

Amitabh also wrote various ways in which he is avoiding COVID-19, on his blog. The actor penned, "Soap washed the hands .. soap washed the face .. swiped the keys clean .. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed  .. stopped the Western handshake greeting .. kept a slight distance with all .. mobile included .. turn every page every platform and hear just one word .. CoroNa 19 .."

The post also read, "‘Its the future’ says researcher on TeD .. and gives alarming soundings of what lies in store .... there is a poverty of information and equally, on its cure .. to some its an indicator of concealing information and therefore the reality of the statistics remaining unknown .. prevention of panic they say .... or the poverty of information to be deliberate to put storm barriers on the sliding down of all economic contingence in the markets that play on the stocks .. or to conceal certain hidden factual of that drastic blame game .. a blame game at the time of a Universal crisis .. for once the World thinks similar .... live and enjoy the universality of the universe .. it is rare .. it is uncommon .. it is a certainty to find each and every Channel of Tv in the entire World, talking commenting, arguing, blaming, on Debates of similar topic .. philosophers, purists, optimists, meditative geniuses, creators, musicians, educator of life lessons .. all spoke of ‘One World’ in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did .... it took 19, CoVid 19,  to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO! BE SAFE .. BE IN CARE .. BE AWARE .."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida news: Schools, colleges to remain closed on this date; check details

Delhi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Airport line, mingles with people during ride

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio AirFiber in India, plans start at Rs 599, 1000 mbps speed at Rs 3999, check details

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE