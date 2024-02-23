Were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra ever in relationship? Actor’s friend Vivek Vaswani says, ‘he had to…’

Shah Rukh Khan's friend and producer Vivek Vaswani opens up on if SRK ever dated Priyanka Chopra.

After Don 2, there were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were dating each other. However, recently, producer Vivek Vaswani who launched Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Bann Gaya Gentleman called SRK 'one woman-man' and dismissed any such rumours.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked if Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were ever in a relationship, Vivek Vaswani said, "Relationship? Means? Sexual relationship? No. He’s not that sort. I don’t know where the rumours came from. Ghar mein reh rahe the, mummy daddy the, tension tha, career tha, jaldi se Gauri se shadi karni thi, usme relationship kaise ayega (We were living in the same house, my parents were there, there was tension, stress about career, he had to get married to Gauri, where would a relationship be in all of this? There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex).”

He further added that because Shah Rukh Khan is a big star, speculations like these are bound to happen and said, "It is not true. In fact, from the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumour about Priyanka Chopra, that is also a rumour but what else have we heard of Shah Rukh? Nothing. He’s not that kind of a person."

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991, and they are parents to three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas and they are the parents of a daughter named Malti Marie Jonas.

On the work front, while Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his last three films, Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for an upcoming American action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller wherein she will be sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena.