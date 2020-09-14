'We laugh about something & guilt takes over': Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law on 3 months after actor's death

Vishal also remembered the time when he started seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta and how the late actor was extremely protective of his sister.

Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based brother-in-law and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti's husband Vishal Kirti, on Monday, penned down his thoughts three months after the actor’s death, remembering their time together. Vishal, in his blog post, said that instead of writing on "paid PR gimmicks", he decided to write about the time they spent with Sushant.

He wrote, "Instead of talking about the case, I will reminisce about a couple of things. Since my wife and I don’t live in India, we used to catch up with Sushant over FaceTime or WhatsApp. Here is a cute screenshot of one of our FaceTime conversations."

Vishal also thanked their "Extended Family", the #Warriors4SSR, who have been supporting the family in their "pursuit of justice".

Speaking about how the family is dealing with the tragedy of losing Sushant after three months of the unfortunate incident, Vishal wrote, "What’s happened is so surreal that we are partly still in trauma. Every now and then, we smile and laugh about something our children do and a wave of guilt takes over. We question ourselves if we have the permission to smile when we have lost our brother. It will take us a long while before we go back to normal and I am pretty sure we will never be back to the status quo, but we will keep trying to heal and hopefully time will help."

He also remembered the time when he started seeing Sushant's sister Shweta and how the late actor was extremely protective of his sister.

"As for a sweet anecdote, when Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with long distance relationship. The rest is history!"