Wayback Wednesday: Not just Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh also has cutest dimples; his childhood photo is proof

Ranveer Singh has always been a fashion icon since his childhood. He always shares his photos since he was a kid on his Instagram page much to the excitement of the fans. The actor is known for his interesting fashion choices and he grabs eyeballs at several events wherein he marks his presence. A while back, Ranveer took to his Instagram page and shared another throwback photo in which he is showing his sense of style when he was just a young boy.

In the photo, posted by Ranveer, the Padmaavat actor is seen wearing a white turtleneck T-Shirt which has full sleeves and dark blue high-waisted jeans teamed up with a brown belt. He is seen donning a cropped hairdo and smiling while showing his cute dimples. Ranveer captioned the photo with the lyrics of the song from Style. He wrote, "Style mein rehne ka".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his much-delayed film, 83, in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev. Set against the backdrop of India's first win at Cricket World Cup in 1983, the sports biographical film is directed by Kabir Khan. The movie was slated for an April 10 release, however, it's postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus crisis.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film also marks Shalini Pandey's debut in Bollywood and stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.