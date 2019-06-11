Wayback Wednesday: Can you spot kid Alia Bhatt posing with Hrithik Roshan in this throwback photo?

Fans wait for the throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities to make its way on the Internet. Some of them sprang upon all of a sudden and they are truly a treat to one's eyes. On Tuesday, Anu Ranjan took to her Instagram page and treated Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt fans with an unusual photo. Yes, she shared a photo clicked during the early 2000s where Duggu has already emerged as a superstar and Alia was still a kid.

In the photo, Hrithik is seen posing with the bunch of girls including Alia, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Masaba Gupta, Akansha Ranjan Kapur and Anushka Ranjan. Hrithik looked handsome as ever wearing a grey T-Shirt and a pair of blue jeans. While Alia looked cute as a button in a white frock and a matching headband. Anu posted the photo with a caption stating, "These are the most adorable ones, without realising"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, in which he plays the role of a mathematician-tutor Anand Kumar. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to release on July 12, 2019. Hrithik also has YRF's film with Tiger Shroff reportedly titled Fighters. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is likely to hit the screens this year.

Talking about Alia, her upcoming film is Brahmastra opposite, Ranbir Kapoor. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is releasing in Summer 2020. Soon after that, Alia will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.