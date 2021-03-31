Watch: Vidya Balan's sassy response to 'people' calling her out for wearing only Indian outfits

Vidya Balan emerges as the ultimate diva slaying the traditional royalty as well as the sexy sequin gown. The powerhouse of talent and ultimate glam queen Vidya offers a paramount fashion lesson as she rocks a traditional ethnic look and the classy sequin dress with equal panache in her latest post.

Known to wear her heart on the sleeves, Vidya Balan is a pure epitome of a truly empowered woman. Alluring us with an unapologetic self Vidya Balan is amongst the few who accepts themselves and do not fall for predefined beauty standards.

Being the disrupter, she is of the unacceptable patriarchal views, Vidya stuns us all with her fun yet sassy take on the people who call her out for only wearing Indian.

Taking to her Instagram Vidya Balan posted a video of herself strutting towards the camera in a beautiful yellow salwar suit and in the next moment turning into a runaway model in a gorgeous green sequin dress, in just a snap of a finger. Captioning the same accurately Vidya wrote, " When people tell me I only wear Indian...Snap!"

With an attitude teamed with elegance and on-point reply to the shammers, Vidya looks drop head gorgeous in both the attires impressing the fashion police across quarters. Vidya truly celebrates the true spirit of womanhood and is an inspiration to all the girls dealing with self-doubt.

A self-made fashionista, known to be giving a powerful performance on screen and capturing attention with her screen presence Vidya is a true artist.

Having entertained us last with her film 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya Balan has got the audience excited looking forward to seeing her fierce avatar yet again on screen in 'Sherni'.