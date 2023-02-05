Search icon
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is highly active on social media too and the Mili actor keeps sharing her photos and reels in hot bikinis and other dresses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fitness routine and the actress has been photographed several times coming out of her gym after training

Janhvi is highly active on social media too and the Mili actor keeps sharing her photos and reels in hot bikinis and other dresses. Now, a video of Janhvi Kapoor has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen working out wearing a sports bra and hot pants. Janhvi’s recent reel in sizzling sportswear has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The actor captioned her post as, “@antigravity_club mornings are the best kind of mornings.”

Here’s the viral video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi is looking stunning in white sports bra and matching shorts. Janhvi’s toned leg is clearly visible in the shorts. The actress can be seen performing some heavy duty exercise with dumbbells and kettlebells.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal.

 

