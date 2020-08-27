Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's father calls Rhea Chakraborty 'murderer', demands her arrest

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, in a video statement on Thursday, called for the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty and those she had the support of in 'drugging Sushant'. KK Singh's video came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports.

In the video, KK Singh can be seen looking somber. He spoke in Hindi which translates to, "Rhea had been giving poison to my son for a long time. She is his murderer. I request the authorities to arrest her and her aides as soon as possible and get them punished."

On Wednesday, apart from Rhea, who was also Sushant's girlfriend, the NCB booked a few other people in connection with the case, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already been investigating earlier, Zee News reported.

Reports state that a team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai and cases have been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. For the uninformed, in a WhatsApp chat between Rhea and an alleged drug dealer Gaurav Arya was also leaked. In the chats, Rhea is reportedly asking Gaurav about MD which is Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a strong drug.

In another chat with a person named Jaya Saha, who is reportedly Rhea's friend, the former tells the actor, "I have asked her to co-ordinate Shruti." This chat happened on November 25, 2019. Rhea also texts Jaya, "Thanks so much." To which Saha replies, "No problem bro, hope it will be helpful."

This incriminating chats of Rhea that have been leaked hints about alleged drug use by the actor. Earlier there were even reports that Rhea did a 'healing' process with Sushant and the name of the resort Waterstone in Mumbai made it to the case.