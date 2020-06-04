Watch: Sara Ali Khan's 'Saat Samundar Par' rehearsal video goes viral

Remember Sara Ali Khan's dance from Abu Jani bash? The actor had danced on the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' and the sneaky video made it to the Internet which went viral in no time. Now, the rehearsal video of Sara with her choreographer has made it to the Internet too. Yes, it was shared by Rajendra Singh Choreographer who is popularly known as Masterji. The video has Sara enjoying the rehearsal time to the fullest.

In it she is dancing with full expressions along with Masterji and making sure to perfect every step. Masterji posted the video on his Instagram page with a caption stating, "Dancing on Saath samundar paar with my dearest and adorable @saraalikhan95. May you achieve more and more success always".

Check out the video below:

Sara donned a simple salwar suit with her hair left loose open.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Coolie No 1 which is directed by David Dhawan. The film which is the remake of the same name stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role. Coolie No 1 was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the ongoing lockdown, it has been postponed indefinitely.

Sara also has Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L Rai. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the male leads. The shooting of the film had kickstarted but now put to halt. It is likely to release next year during Valentine's Day. This is their first outing with each other and Sara's first with Aanand.