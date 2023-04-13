Watch: Salman Khan performs his famous towel dance on The Kapil Sharma Show, netizens excited for full episode

Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Sukhbir at The Kapil Sharma Show

Before Salman Khan gives Eidi to his fans with his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor and his co-stars will give you a nostalgic trip on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari promoted the much-awaited film on the show.

Kapil Sharma shared a sneak peek from the upcoming episode on his Instagram. In the video, the host Kapil Sharma and singer Sukhbir introduced a musical segment and sang Salman's hit song, Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Kapil and Sukhbir were busy singing the song, and Salman also joined the duo. While singing, the actor also performed his famous towel dance from the song, and the audience present in the shoot hailed the impromptu act. Later, Sukhbir sang his famous song Sauda Khara Khara, and Salman sang with him.

As soon as Kapil shared the video, netizens praised Salman and Shehnaaz. A user wrote, "Shehnaaz with Salman bhai on Kapil sharma show (fire emoji)." Another user wrote, "Im so excited to watch this episode. Cast is amazing SalmanK, Shehnaaz ,Raghav ...all are fun yr maze aane wale hai." A netizen wrote, "Wow total dhamaal be misaal #shehnaazgill n bhaijaan." Another netizen wrote, "Love you Kapil Shehnaaz ko bulane ke liye or seprate seat ke liye (Love you Kapil for calling Shehnaaz and giving her separate seat)."

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has seen a stupendous response from the audience. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer had garnered over 50 million views across social media platforms. Most interestingly, the trailer has already crossed the total views of the trailers of several Hindi blockbusters such as Brahmastra. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.