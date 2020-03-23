Watch: Katrina Kaif shares video on 'how to wash utensils' appreciates all the help she has at home

Due to self-quarantine being indulged by people around the world, many have even asked their caretakers and house help to stay at their respective homes if they have been visiting every day. Even Bollywood celebrities, who have helps not staying with them have asked them to self-isolate and get into social distancing as that is the need of the hour. Today, Katrina Kaif decided to do household chores as she also followed the same.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a video of herself washing utensils. She is seen talking about how one can wash utensils one by one or all at once. Katrina also made sure to tell people not to waste water too. She is washing plates and bowls while donning an apron around her neck. Katrina captioned the post stating, "Happy house makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome"

Check out the video below:

Earlier, Katrina had requested everyone to stay indoors and stay safe. She posted a video with a caption stating, "Be safe and take care of one another. Together let’s help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor's latest outing Sooryavanshi was all set to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the release for the film has been put on hold until everything comes back to normal. The film directed by Rohit Shetty has Akshay Kumar in the titular role.