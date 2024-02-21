Twitter
Headlines

Eminent jurist and veteran senior SC advocate Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

Watch: Kareena Kapoor ignores Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai event, video goes viral, netizens say 'Mira ke aage...'

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty made Rs 915 crore on exiting joint venture with this company, know details here

Nothing Phone (2a) key details revealed ahead of March 5 India launch, to be powered by…

Meet Indian who was world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, used to trade in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Kareena Kapoor ignores Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai event, video goes viral, netizens say 'Mira ke aage...'

Nothing Phone (2a) key details revealed ahead of March 5 India launch, to be powered by…

Meet Indian who was world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, used to trade in...

10 popular actresses who worked as air hostess

10 foods to boost immunity during seasonal changes

10 foods low in carbohydrates for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

This Amitabh Bachchan film was made for Rs 1.3 crore, remained in theatres for 2 years, made him superstar, earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Kareena Kapoor ignores Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai event, video goes viral, netizens say 'Mira ke aage...'

Kareena Kapoor ignored Shahid Kapoor after she saw him at an event in Mumbai.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were once one of the most celebrated couples, had an uncomfortable encounter at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress ignored the actor in front of the media.

A video of them is now going viral on the internet, showing Shahid and Kareena accidentally running into each other, creating an awkward situation. Both attended the Dadasaheb Phalke awards night in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The video shows Shahid posing for photos with two other celebs when Kareena arrives for her turn. As the former couple comes face to face, Shahid smiles at Kareena, but she doesn't respond. Instead, Kareena was seen smiling and engaging with the person next to Shahid, quickly walking past without acknowledging him.

Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Aaj najro ki fir unse mulaqat hui ar Aaj fir se vo hame yuu guzar ke chale gye…Jase hum rozana apni Manjil ki aur badhte hue hazaro imarato ko dekh ke andekha kr dete hai."  The second one said, "Get over him." The third person said, "Mira looks much better than her."

For the unversed, starring Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet, the 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met has gained a cult status in Hindi cinema due to its unforgettable dialogues, brilliant writing, Pritam's memorable music, and the amazing chemistry between the two lead actors.

Interestingly, Shahid and Kareena were not Imtiaz Ali's original choices for the film. The filmmaker, known for his love stories such as Rockstar, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal, initially considered Bobby Deol and Bhumika Chawla for the roles of Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met. However, Bobby was later replaced by Shahid, and Bhumika was replaced by Ayesha Takia, who, in turn, was eventually replaced by Kareena.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence today

DNA Explainer: What is Western Disturbance, which caused sudden rainfall in Delhi-NCR today?

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE