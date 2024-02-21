Watch: Kareena Kapoor ignores Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai event, video goes viral, netizens say 'Mira ke aage...'

Kareena Kapoor ignored Shahid Kapoor after she saw him at an event in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were once one of the most celebrated couples, had an uncomfortable encounter at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress ignored the actor in front of the media.

A video of them is now going viral on the internet, showing Shahid and Kareena accidentally running into each other, creating an awkward situation. Both attended the Dadasaheb Phalke awards night in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The video shows Shahid posing for photos with two other celebs when Kareena arrives for her turn. As the former couple comes face to face, Shahid smiles at Kareena, but she doesn't respond. Instead, Kareena was seen smiling and engaging with the person next to Shahid, quickly walking past without acknowledging him.

Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Aaj najro ki fir unse mulaqat hui ar Aaj fir se vo hame yuu guzar ke chale gye…Jase hum rozana apni Manjil ki aur badhte hue hazaro imarato ko dekh ke andekha kr dete hai." The second one said, "Get over him." The third person said, "Mira looks much better than her."

For the unversed, starring Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet, the 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met has gained a cult status in Hindi cinema due to its unforgettable dialogues, brilliant writing, Pritam's memorable music, and the amazing chemistry between the two lead actors.

Interestingly, Shahid and Kareena were not Imtiaz Ali's original choices for the film. The filmmaker, known for his love stories such as Rockstar, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal, initially considered Bobby Deol and Bhumika Chawla for the roles of Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met. However, Bobby was later replaced by Shahid, and Bhumika was replaced by Ayesha Takia, who, in turn, was eventually replaced by Kareena.