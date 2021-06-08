Watch: Dharmendra heartily performs water aerobics in new viral video

Dharmendra’s farm is situated in Lonavala near Mumbai. He often shares videos of his luxurious and picturesque property.

Lockdown has motivated countess people to exercise daily and become more health conscious. Our very own Veeru, legendary actor Dharmendra has been performing yoga and light exercises to stay fit. The actor has now made the addition of water aerobics in his routine to stay healthy.

Recently, the ‘Sholay’ actor shared a video on his Twitter account of him performing water aerobics, which has now gone viral. In the trending video, Dharmendra can be seen doing leg-kicks in the swimming pool of his farmhouse. He then takes a lap of the pool and repeats the leg-kicks on the opposite side. In the background you can see lush green trees and bougainvillea flowers.

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong.”

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

The 85-year-old actor’s fans lauded his determination and strength. They also wished good health for him and called Dharmendra their inspiration.

One user wrote, “Paaji..abhi bhi aapka josh kamaal ka hai. Iska 10% bhi mujh mein aa jaye, toh sehat badhia ho jayegi. Aap ek misaal hain..sabke liye. Koi umra yeh sab karne ke liye..jyada nahi hai.Agar jazba hai..Dil mein. Love you paaji,” while another user commented, “Amazing sir, water related exercises are the best for overall physical fitness. Sir you are an inspiration for us, by your blessings I have also started my workout at home with simple weights.”

Dharmendra often shares videos of his luxurious and picturesque farmhouse. Recently he shared a video giving a glimpse of his lavish property and lush green gardens.

“Good Morning Friends. Almond oil massage is good in the morning I am doing it regularly,” he wrote in his tweet.

Good Morning Friends. Almond oil massage is good in the morning I am doing it regularly pic.twitter.com/DRscPuCiQZ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 2, 2021

Dharmendra’s farm is situated in Lonavala near Mumbai. For the unversed, Dharmendra's family lives in Mumbai, while the veteran actor spends most of his time at his farmhouse.

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Anil Sharma's family drama film "Apne 2" along with sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol.