Watch: Deepika Padukone-Kartik Aaryan's latest video shows their undeniable chemistry

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan turned heads when they danced on his song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Pati Patni Aur Woh at the Mumbai airport. They even performed the song together at Star Screen Awards held last year. Moreover, their Instagram banter made fans wish to see them work in a film soon. Kartik had also written, "Hai kisi director mein dum?". To which DP replied, "Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori qainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mei lag jaati hai."

Now, we got our hands on a BTS video from recently held Femina Beauty Awards 2020. In the video, Deepika is seen leaning against the wall while Kartik is seen looking at her and gushing towards her. They are even seen posing together in style for the shoot. Going by the video, they do share an undeniable chemistry and how!

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about Kartik and his dance, Deepika had told a daily, "I saw him on Instagram or something and I’m like ‘wow he’s endearing’ and I kept watching and I kept watching. And I started observing him and something about him I find so endearing, I find him extremely hardworking. He is not apologetic about the fact… and this is all my understanding. I have not met him too many times, so I don’t know as an outsider my understanding is that he’s extremely focused, he’s extremely driven. And he is not apologetic about it. He will do whatever it takes to be successful. He will do whatever it takes to be at the top, honest and he is not apologetic about it. And I love that about him. That’s how I started following him and seeing his work. Then I saw the 'Dheeme Dheeme' challenge, and I said ‘what is this step?’ I kept watching it and I kept watching it. And to save my life I was not able to do that step. Of course, I tried it at home and then I messaged him can you teach me the step."