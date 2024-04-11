Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence to extend Eid greetings. Waiting for a while to see him, officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security.

On the special occasion of Eid, Salman Khan’s fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar’s glimpse. Unfortunately, the crowd got so unmanageable that the police had to resort to lathicharge to control it.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Police uses mild lathi-charge to disperse the large gathering outside the residence of Actor Salman Khan, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/mKcqXoDYr5 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Salman Khan never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. Earlier today, Salman announced his new film Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Revealing the film’s title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!". With this update, Salman once again gave fans the best Eid gift.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with Ghajini, which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar’s film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with Judwaa and since then, he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release. This year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

