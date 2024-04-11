Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

'Sound and stable ties...': China reacts to PM Modi's border row comments

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

'Sound and stable ties...': China reacts to PM Modi's border row comments

8 most dangerous zodiac signs

9 must-watch Korean crime thrillers

Veggies to control bad cholesterol levels naturally in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence to extend Eid greetings. Waiting for a while to see him, officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 07:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Cops lathicharge Salman Khan's fans on Eid (Images: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the special occasion of Eid, Salman Khan’s fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar’s glimpse. Unfortunately, the crowd got so unmanageable that the police had to resort to lathicharge to control it.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence to extend Eid greetings. Waiting for a while to see him, officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security. They even performed a lathicharge to control the crowd.

Salman Khan never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. Earlier today, Salman announced his new film Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Revealing the film’s title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!". With this update, Salman once again gave fans the best Eid gift.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with Ghajini, which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar’s film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with Judwaa and since then, he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release. This year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. 

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Explosive batting by Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma goes in vain as SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

Dausa constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet mother-in-law of CSK star Dhoni, who is CEO of Rs 800 crore company, her business is...

RR vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes second fastest Indian to....

Ola makes big announcement, to stop operations in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement