Watch: Ankita Lokhande makes emotional appeal for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Ankita Lokhande posted a video on her Instagram on Thursday demanding CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita posted a video in which she demanded Justice for Sushant and asked for a CBI probe in his death case. She captioned her video saying, "#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #CBIforSSR."

Similarly, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reiterated the family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the actor’s death today. She posted a picture of herself holding up a placard that read, "I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR."

In her Instagram post, Shweta wrote that the truth needs to come out so that the family can finally get some closure. "It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput."

In her emotional video, Shweta said, "Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you."