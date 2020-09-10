Watch: Akshay Kumar receives birthday present from team 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar received a special gift from his team of 'Bell Bottom'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar rang in his 53rd birthday in style. Akki celebrated his special day with the team of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Glasgow, UK. The actor received a special surprise from his team - a signed outfit.

Lara Dutta Bhupati, who is his co-star in the film, shared a video in which every person from the team, including her, female lead Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, signed on the shirt and pants. The pant had a personalized 'Bell Bottom' logo on it.

"To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero," tweeted Lara while sharing the video.

Here's her tweet:

To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero @akshaykumar #Bellbottom pic.twitter.com/kep8MV0Jtx — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 9, 2020

Lara had made her debut with 'Andaaz', which featured Akshay Kiumar and Priyanka Chopra. Lara and Akshay had worked in various movies since, including 'Khakhee', 'Bhagam Bhaag', 'Singh Is Bliing' and 'Housefull'.

'Bell Bottom' is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and it is the first movie that commenced outdoor shooting post COVID-19 lockdown in India. Recently, Akshay's looks from the film (while he was shooting in UK) were unveiled and created a storm on the internet.