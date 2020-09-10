Watch: Akshay Kumar receives birthday present from team 'Bell Bottom'

Headlines

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Watch: Roston Chase takes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 5th T20I

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Step inside Laxmi Vilas Palace, bigger than Buckingham Palace, Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Roston Chase takes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 5th T20I

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Meet real life Rocky Aur Rani, this Punjabi-Bengali couple's love story is similar to KJo's movie

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2023

Superfoods to increase sperm count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Akshay Kumar receives birthday present from team 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar received a special gift from his team of 'Bell Bottom'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 06:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar rang in his 53rd birthday in style. Akki celebrated his special day with the team of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Glasgow, UK. The actor received a special surprise from his team - a signed outfit.

Lara Dutta Bhupati, who is his co-star in the film, shared a video in which every person from the team, including her, female lead Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, signed on the shirt and pants. The pant had a personalized 'Bell Bottom' logo on it.

"To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero," tweeted Lara while sharing the video.

Here's her tweet:

Lara had made her debut with 'Andaaz', which featured Akshay Kiumar and Priyanka Chopra. Lara and Akshay had worked in various movies since, including 'Khakhee', 'Bhagam Bhaag', 'Singh Is Bliing' and 'Housefull'.

'Bell Bottom' is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and it is the first movie that commenced outdoor shooting post COVID-19 lockdown in India. Recently, Akshay's looks from the film (while he was shooting in UK) were unveiled and created a storm on the internet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Dahryn Trivedi Presents Clinically Proven Solution for Optimal Health at Wellbeing World

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

PM Modi’s to lay foundation for Rs 100 crore Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP’s Sagar

Wordle 785 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE