Watch: Age is just a number! Salman Khan lifts his bodyguards effortlessly during a workout session

Salman Khan, since the time his debut in 1988 has always been a fitness enthusiast. He was one of the first stars to flaunt his bare body and killer abs too. Salman's toned and fit body has made girls go weak in their knees back in the 90s and even now. Moreover, the superstar also shares photos and videos shot during his gym sessions and grabbed eyeballs on social media as well.

Recently, Salman took to his Instagram page and shared a video of doing legs training during his workout session. While doing so, Salman made his two bodyguards sit on the plank and was seen lifting them easily. The superstar posted the video with a caption stating, "After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman's latest outing Bharat minted more than Rs 180 crore at the domestic market within 12 days of its release. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and others in supporting roles.

The superstar will next be seen in Dabangg 3 which is directed by Prabhudheva. The film also has Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their roles from the original. The much-awaited film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Salman will soon start shooting for his forthcoming film, Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will hit the screens during Eid 2020.